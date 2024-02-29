'Fit Is Not Healthy': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar After Zerodha CEO Suffers Mild Stroke

Mr Kamath revealed that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago.

Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar recently addressed the "crazy theories" that surfaced online after Zerodha co-founder and Chief Executive officer (CEO) revealed that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. Taking to X, Mr Kumar, who claims to have worked with Mr Kamath "closely", debunked a popular myth by explaining that "being fit is not equal to being healthy". He also clarified that fitness is about the ability to perform physical activities such as endurance, stamina, flexibility, power and speed.

"Okay, about the recent post by Nithin and all the crazy theories being spread around - there are a few things people should know. First, I work with Nithin closely. We have done workouts and races together. I know him a little more than others making opinions and commentary on social media. So, what should be the takeaway from his post?" Mr Kumar tweeted.

Okay, about the recent post by Nithin and all the crazy theories being spread around – there are a few things people should know.



First, I work with Nithin closely. We have done workouts and races together. I know him a little more than others making opinions and commentary on… — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) February 28, 2024

In the following post, the entrepreneur explained how one's health encompasses a broader spectrum, including physical, mental and social well-being, where the body's systems operate in harmony. "Being fit is not equal to being healthy. Most people believe being healthy and being fit are one and the same. It's not. They are not synonymous and are distinct states of physical well-being," Mr Kumar wrote.

"Being fit means your ability to perform physical activities such as endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power & speed. These are a set of attributes that people have or develop to perform a physical activity," he continued.

Also Read | Burger Singh Website Hacked By Pakistani Group, Company Responds With A Touch Of Humour

Further, Mr Kumar went on to debunk more misconceptions. "We often look at athletes or movie stars as fit and healthy. But often they are not," he wrote. "You may be a runner, go to gym regularly or get your ten thousand daily steps. Fitness doesn't guarantee health. While being fit can contribute to overall health, it's possible for someone to be physically fit but still experience health issues due to poor nutrition, stress, lack of sleep, or underlying medical conditions,' he explained.

We all live a hectic life and are exposed to stress and distractions all the time. It's even more important for people who prioritize fitness to balance it with healthy living. Stress+ rest = growth.



Going to a gym or doing a run doesn't get you a heart attack or stroke.… — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) February 28, 2024

Mr Kumar emphasised the importance of a balanced approach to fitness and health in his post as well. "The gap between being healthy and looking fit is a modern-day confusion caused by social media. Fitness is important and can be achieved through specific physical activities. Health considers various dimensions of well-being and is achieved by sustainable long-term practices," he tweeted. "Striking a balance between fitness and health is essential," he added.

Notably, Mr Kamath revealed that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. He said although he does not know what exactly caused it, he thinks that a combination of factors including his father's death, poor sleep, exhaustion and overworking could be the reasons.