Watch: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Defeats Fellow Founders In Intense Push-Up Challenge

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, is a well-known fitness enthusiast. He recently collaborated with entrepreneur Dilip Kumar and showcased his impressive physical strength and endurance, outperforming fellow entrepreneurs in a push-up challenge. The light-hearted competition, shared on Instagram, featured Mr Kamath and other prominent business leaders, including Shiva Subramanian, founder of Biopeak, who came close but ultimately lost to Mr Kamath's remarkable fitness prowess.

The challenge began with a 30-push-up round, where all participants held strong, but as it progressed to 40 push-ups, some competitors started dropping out, including Dilip Kumar himself, Swetha Subbiah, co-founder of Sisters in Sweat, and Adnan Adeeb of Spectacom. In the final 50-push-up round, only Mr Kamath and Mr Subramanian remained, with the former emerging victorious.

"There is only one way to challenge Nithin Kamath. Some folks tried it. This is what happened," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video of the billionaire joining his fellow entrepreneurs for the workout session attracted various comments from social media users. One user wrote, "This is what reaching your peak looks like."

Another user commented, "Nitin sir....physically and mentally strong."

This isn't the first time the Zeodha CEO has demonstrated his commitment to fitness. Earlier this year, he shared a video of himself doing push-ups with his colleagues at Rainmatter, as part of a collaboration with Sisters In Sweat, a sports and wellness community for women.

Mr Kamath's dedication to fitness is particularly notable given his recent health challenges, including a mild stroke in February. He said, although he does not know what exactly caused it, he thinks that a combination of factors, including his father's death, poor sleep, exhaustion and overworking, could be the reasons.

Notably, Nithin Kamath is the co-founder of Zerodha. He founded the brokerage company in 2010 along with his brother Nikhil Kamath. Their venture capital fund and incubator, Rainmatter, invests in fintech firms and ventures that promote financial inclusion.