'Don't Fall For Influencers...': Tata Memorial Hospital Director To Nithin Kamath

A director at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital has urged Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, who recently suffered a mild stroke, to avoid medical advice from "random influencers". Dr CS Pramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) after a social media influencer and entrepreneur offered some medical advice to Mr Kamath which many doctors refuted. Retweeting the suggestions. "A thread that demonstrates how life-threatening social media can be... Please don't follow random 'influencers' who don't have true science to back them beyond 'Trust me bro'".

A thread that demonstrates how life threatening social media can be...

Please don't follow random "influencers" who don't have true science to back them beyond "Trust me, bro" https://t.co/50OBrlNNjS — Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) February 26, 2024

"Zero true science to back this. Don't fall for influencers without a science background," the doctor added in a separate post.

"While some may have malicious or mercenary intentions, I largely believe in the inherent goodness of the human race and generally give the benefit of doubt that folks are well-intentioned when they give advice. But ill-researched "expert" advice can do more harm than good. Beware," Dr Pramesh tweeted.

While some may have malicious or mercenary intentions, I largely believe in the inherent goodness of the human race and generally give the benefit of doubt that folks are well-intentioned when they give advice. But ill-researched "expert" advice can do more harm than good. Beware https://t.co/R4IWZUiVl4 — Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) February 27, 2024

Senior cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy of Bengaluru was another medical professional who disregarded the influencer's recommendations. "There needs to be time to relax, unwind and sleep. For all that you need spare time," the doctor said while referring to Mr Kamath's post on Monday where he revealed about "mild stroke".

When I spoke against 72 hour work week sometime ago, there were many people up in arms and called me what all names. But the fact remains that there needs to be work life balance. There needs to be time to relax, unwind and sleep. For all that you need spare time. #MedTwitter… https://t.co/zdMwWu1rgc — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) February 27, 2024

Dr Krishnamurthy also rubbished the influencer's advice for Mr Kamath. "Neurology crying in a corner," he tweeted in response to the influencer's tweet.

Mr Kamath revealed that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. He said although he does not know what exactly caused it, he thinks that a combination of factors including his father's death, poor sleep, exhaustion and overworking could be the reasons.

He added that he is better and is able to "read and write" now. Mr Kamath shared that it would take at least three to six months for complete recovery. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he continued.