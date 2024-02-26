'Take A Break': Ashneer Grover To Zerodha CEO Who Suffered A Mild Stroke

Take care and take a break, investor Ashneer Grover advised Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath who announced today that he suffered a mild stroke some weeks ago.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out - any of these could be possible reasons," said 44-year-old Nithin Kamath, in a post on X.

Soon after Mr Kamath's post, wishes poured in from the industry.

"Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad's demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break!" ace investor Ashneer Grover, co founder of BharatPe, posted.

"My goodness, this has been a super tough time for you Nithin, take it easy and wish you the best to be healthy and smiling soon!" posted Deepak Shenoy, founder, Capital Mind CEO.

"Hey buddy. Take care. Here if you need anything. Wish you a speedy recovery. Admire your resilience," said Bhavin Turakhia, founder Zeta suite, provider of next-gen credit card processing platform.

Mr Kamath said he was recovering but still "getting my treadmill count" and posted two contrasting pictures - one on his hospital bed and in another on a treadmill to drive home the message.

Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.



I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop… pic.twitter.com/aQG4lHmFER — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 26, 2024

"I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery.

"I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit," he added.