Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Reveals He Suffered Stroke: 'Slightly Broken, But....'

Zerodha Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath, recently revealed that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. He said although he does not know what exactly caused it, he thinks that a combination of factors including his father's death, poor sleep, exhaustion and overworking could be the reasons.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -any of these could be possible reasons," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that he is better and is able to "read and write" now. Mr Kamath shared that it would take at least three to six months for complete recovery. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he continued.

"I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," the Zerodha Chief said alongside a photo collage of himself. In one of the two pictures, he is seen on a hospital bed while in the other he is seen working out on a treadmill.

Former Shark Tank judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover wrote, "Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad's demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break !"

Dr Sriram Nene added, "So sorry to hear it. All the best for a speedy recovery. The good news is the brain is very plastic and will typically remodel for up to 6 months after a stroke. With the progress you have made, I suspect you will get back most if not all of your ur function."

"From what I have heard about Nithin, he maintains a high level of fitness and places importance on healthy habits. It's challenging for me to come to terms with this. Life is becoming increasingly unpredictable every day. Feeling quite concerned," wrote a person.

"Sleeping at least 7-8 hours a day is minimum guys, irrespective of any work or family deadline - just don't cut down on sleep ever! Whatever anyone tells," added a person.

According to the Centre for Disease Control, a stroke, also known as a brain stroke, occurs when "something blocks blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts." The brain cells don't obtain the oxygen they require to function if the blood flow is poor.

This leads to some part of the brain being damaged. A stroke can result in lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death.