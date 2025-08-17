Mass Resignations, Massive Protests As Congress Announces Madhya Pradesh District Chiefs

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is facing turmoil following the release of its long-awaited list of 71 district presidents on Saturday. What was meant to be an organisational reshuffle has sparked protests, resignations, and a storm of dissent across several districts, from the capital Bhopal to Indore, Ujjain and Burhanpur.

The most high-profile controversy has erupted in Raghogarh, where supporters of former minister Jaivardhan Singh, son of ex-chief minister Digvijay Singh, staged late-night protests.

Mr Singh, who has been appointed Guna district president, is being seen as politically sidelined. His supporters burnt the effigy of state Congress chief Jitu Patwari and raised slogans, alleging that Mr Singh's stature has been reduced.

अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष आदरणीय मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी के मार्गदर्शन एवं नेता प्रतिपक्ष, जननायक श्री राहुल गांधी जी की मंशानुरूप मध्यप्रदेश में संगठन सृजन अभियान के तहत जिला अध्यक्षों के निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया संपन्न हुई।



In Bhopal, the reappointment of Praveen Saxena as district president has triggered resentment. Former district president Monu Saxena, who was also a contender, openly criticised the decision on social media, accusing the leadership of ignoring senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for fresh organisation-building.

In Indore, new city president Chintu Chouksey and district president Vipin Wankhede are facing opposition. Former women's wing chief Sakshi Shukla Daga has voiced her anger on social media.

Dissatisfaction has also emerged in Ujjain (rural), where Mahesh Parmar's appointment is being opposed, and in Satna, where workers are unhappy with Siddharth Kushwaha.

The dissent has already translated into resignations. Hemant Patil, district spokesperson and president of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Cell, stepped down in protest.

In Burhanpur, supporters of senior leader Arun Yadav reportedly held a closed-door meeting after being denied representation.

According to the list, 21 presidents have been repeated. Out of 71, 37 are from reserved categories. The distribution includes 35 general, 12 OBC, 10 ST, eight SC, four women, and three from minority communities. Importantly, six MLAs, eight former MLAs and three former ministers have been given district-level responsibilities, which has further angered workers who feel grassroots leaders were overlooked.

While the appointments were finalised under the supervision of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, insiders say former chief minister Kamal Nath retains a strong hold. At least 10 of his loyalists have found a place in the new list.

With prominent names like Omkar Singh Markam, Jaivardhan Singh, Nilay Daga and Priyavrat Singh included, the reshuffle has intensified factional fault lines rather than healing them.

For now, the Madhya Pradesh Congress finds itself battling fresh internal unrest just as it sought to project unity.