Kareena Kapoor Says Angrezi Medium Co-Star Irrfan Is The 'Biggest Khan'

Kareena Kapoor will start filming May 15. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, who has worked Bollywood's Khan trinity - Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman - says that Irrfan Khan is the "biggest Khan" in the film industry, reported news agency IANS. Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, told IANS: "I have worked with all the Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif. But for me, it is an honour and privilege to work with Irrfan Khan... He is the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans if I may say, and he is the biggest Khan for me." Kareena plays the role of a cop in Irrfan's upcoming film Angrezi Medium and the Tashan actress appears to be super-thrilled about the film.

"Oh God, I am super excited for this film. I had to tick that box of acting with Irrfan Khan. I know it is a small role but that does not matter. I know I am too excited, and I am really looking forward to this one," said Kareena Kapoor, who will join Irrfan and team Angrezi Medium starting May 15.

Angrezi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and it is directed by Homi Adajania. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal while Pankaj Tripathi features in a small role.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor is busy filming Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good News, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is slated for December 27 release.

Kareena Kapoor has also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht, which will go on floors later this year.

(With inputs from IANS)

