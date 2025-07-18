Throwback Gold: Kareena Kapoor's First Interview With <i>Refugee</i> Director JP Dutta

Kareena Kapoor, who has completed a glorious 25 years in the Hindi film industry, has come a long way. From being perceived as the epitome of beauty to proving her acting mettle on OTT platforms with actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor is and will always be a star in her own right. As she completed 25 years in the industry, an old video of her has resurfaced.

What's Happening

In an old video, shot during the promotions of her first film Refugee, Kareena Kapoor looks a bit nervous. But she seems to win the audience's hearts with her intrinsic charm and aura.

When she was asked to share her thoughts on starting work at an early age, Kareena said, "I don't feel anything, so I am... I don't know what to say."

After a pause, she shared her expectations from the film, "After seeing the AV, what did I feel? Yeah, I felt that the film is going to be a huge success, and we all are going to be appreciated because we all have put in so much effort, and that's it. The film is going to be a very, very, very big success."

The interview was dug out by Reddit and it has been receiving loads of comments.

A user wrote, "She was so raw and innocent at that time..."

Another user wrote, "She's so pretty."

Another comment read, "She didn't feel anything that's why reached on the top. So stop feeling start working."

Celebrating this huge milestone in her career, Kareena shared mesmerising stills from the film, and wrote, "25 years and forever to go ..."

Kareena Kapoor's Achievements

Kareena Kapoor has acted in more than 60 Hindi films. She made her acting debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the 2000 drama Refugee, directed by JP Dutta.

She's known for films like Ajnabee, Omkara, Jab We Met, Tashan, to name a few. She has also made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan in 2023.

In A Nutshell

Kareena Kapoor's throwback interview during Refugee promotions resurfaced as she completes 25 years in the industry this year.