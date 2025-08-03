Veteran Tamil Actor Madhan Bob Dies At 71

Popular Tamil film actor Madhan Bob, who entertained film fans through his characteristic laughter and amusing expressions, is no more. He died due to health-related issues on Saturday, a source close to his family said.

He was 71. He has been battling cancer, and he breathed his last at his Adyar residence this evening.

Known by his professional name as Madhan Bob, S Krishnamoorthy was the eighth child in his family. He had shared the screen space along with leading actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Surya, and Vijay.

He had appeared in the popular Sun TV comedy show "Asatha Povathu Yaaru?" as one of the judges. He was a versatile actor and musician.

Some of his notable roles were: Diamond Babu in the film Thenali, and Manager Sundaresan in Friends. Whichever role he performed, his acting skills made the audience burst out laughing.

