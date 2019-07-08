Inside Kareena And Karisma Kapoor’s Fam-Jam With Randhir And Babita Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor )

Our Monday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a fam-jam picture of one of the most loved families of Bollywood. Yes, you are right. We are talking about The Kapoors. The latest picture, shared by Karisma Kapoor, features herself posing along with sister Kareena, father Randhir, mother Babita, daughter Samiera and her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. In the happy family picture, Kareena is looking stylish as always while Karisma can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt, denims and a black jacket. Babita, Randhir and Kiaan went for casual looks while Samiera can be seen dressed in a pink-coloured sweatshirt and blue denims. She accessorised her look with retro-style shades, a black-coloured sling bag and white sports shoes.

The picture is winning hearts on the Internet and thousands of likes on Instagram in just an hour prove it.

Check out The Kapoors' family pic:

In her previous posts, Karisma Kapoor gave us glimpses of her quality time with Kareena in London. In one of the photos, shared by Karisma on her birthday, she could be seen wearing a cute grey-coloured sweater and black culottes. She styled it with black stilettoes. On the other hand, Kareena looked stunning as usual in her pink sweater, denims and brown shoes.

Here's the picture we are talking about:

Also, take a look at Karisma's other posts from her London diaries, which feature Kareena Kapoor:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor features as one of the judges on the TV dance reality show Dance India Dance. She will next be seen in Good News and Angrezi Medium. Kareena will also star in the period drama Takht, which will be directed by Karan Johar.

