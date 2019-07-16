BFF Trio Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Amrita Arora Take Over London

Kareena with Karisma and Amrita (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

The Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, currently in London, caught up with their bestie Amrita Arora and had a blast - a glimpse of which Karisma shared on her Instagram. "The trio," Karisma kept the caption simple and let the swag-loaded photo do the talking. In the photo, Kareena can be seen sandwiched between her sister and Amrita Arora and we can't decide whose London-special wardrobe is making us more jealous. Kareena Kapoor, who is in London for work shoots, opted for a printed Zimmermann dress with cut-outs, which she paired with beige pumps. Karisma sported a red printed shirt with black pants and boots while Amrita picked black separates to go for her evening look. Looks like Amrita and Karisma are fans of fanny packs while Kareena carried a tote.

Take a look at Kareena, Karisma and Amrita's night out photo in London.

Looks like Kareena and Karisma flew into London with their parents and had a major fam-jam in between work diaries. Kareena, Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor made this Instagram post a photo full of Kapoors.

When in London, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan also painted the town red.

Kareena Kapoor's London diaries also include glimpses of her shoot days.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Karisma are truly sister goals. Here are more glimpses of their England itinerary.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the line-up. She is also busy with the schedule of Angrezi Medium, in which she co-stars with Irrfan Khan and plays a cop.

