Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Partied At A London Nightclub. See Pics

Karisma Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (Courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Karisma shared a few more pictures from London vacation The actress and Kareena were spotted outside a club in London Karisma has been sharing several pictures from her vacation lately

Karisma Kapoor has been flooding her Instagram with pictures from London vacation. Recently, the actress shared a post on Instagram, which featured Kareena Kapoor. Both the actresses were spotted outside a club named Annabel's in London, which let us know that the sisters are having a gala time during their vacation. In the picture, we can see that the sisters twinned in all-black ensembles. Sharing the picture, Karisma Kapoor captioned: "Twinning once again #balmain #black #sisters #aboutlastnight." One of Kareena's fan pages also shared glimpses from the same night. The Mujhse Dosti Karoge! actress' husband Saif Ali Khan was also spotted hanging out with them in London. In the picture shared by a fan page, the Kapoor sisters and Saif can be seen posing for the camera. Here is the post shared by Karisma Kapoor recently:

Take a look at the post shared by Kareena's fan page:

Saif Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, which went on floors last week in London . The film is being directed by Nitin Kakkar and it marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. The film will also feature Tabu.

Karisma Kapoor's post featuring Nita Ambani and Kareena Kapoor hit the list of trends last week. Sharing the post, Karisma Kapoor captioned: "Wonderful afternoon." Earlier, the actress also shared a picture with Kareena and Taimur and wrote: "Lazy Saturday... #holidays." She also shared a photo featuring her children Samaira and Kiaan along with Kareena, Taimur and herself. She captioned the picture "love."

Here are the posts shared by the 44-year-old actress:

Take a look at a few more pictures from the Kapoor sisters' vacation:

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last in Aanand L Rai's film Zero, in which she had a cameo and she will next feature in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. Kareena Kapoor last featured in the film Veere Di Wedding. The actress will next feature in Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht.