Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor To Re-Unite After Six Years For Lal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in 3 Idiots. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights Kareena Kapoor has joined the team of 'Lal Singh Chaddha' The film is inspired by Paramount Pictures' 'Forrest Gump' Aamir Khan announced the film on his birthday this year

Actress Kareena Kapoor will join creative forces with her 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012) co-star Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha, inspired by Paramount Pictures' Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions are producing the film, directed by Advait Chandan, who helmed Secret Superstar, and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film will release on Christmas 2020. Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement: "For every cinephile out there, the must watch list of films would be incomplete without the mention of Forrest Gump. To be able to adapt the classic for Indian audiences is a long-cherished dream for many of us," reported news agency IANS.

"Knowing Aamir's burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream," he further said.

Paramount Pictures' COO Andrew Gumpert is also thrilled to partner with Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios, and "to see them bringing this timeless story to a whole new generation of audiences."

Forrest Gump is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the US. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis.