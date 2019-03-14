Birthday Boy Aamir Khan's Next Film: Lal Singh Chaddha, Based On Tom Hanks Classic Forrest Gump

Aamir Khan photographed at an event in Mumbai.

On his 45th birthday, Aamir Khan gave his fans the perfect birthday treat by announcing his next project. During a media interaction on Thursday, Aamir shared the big news and told news agency PTI: "My next film is finalised, it is called Lal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together." The film titled Lal Singh Chaddha, is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and it will be written by Atul Kulkarni. Lal Singh Chaddha will collaboratively be produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

During the media interaction, Aamir spoke about how he is preparing for the film and revealed that he will lose around 20 kgs for his role and that he will be seen sporting a turban for some segments of the film. He also stated that the film is expected to go on floors in October. "We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kgs. I have to be lean and slim," PTI quoted Aamir as saying.

The Lagaan actor also spoke about why he decide to make a remake of Forrest Gump and told the media: "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

The 1994 comedy-drama Forrest Gump is based on the 1986 novel of the same name. The film featured Tom Hanks in the titular role and it won several Academy Awards for the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

(With inputs from PTI)

