Aamir Khan Celebrates 54th Birthday With Wife Kiran Rao And Media. See Pics

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao photographed at their home in Bandra.

Aamir Khan, 54 today, celebrated his birthday with media persons at his home in Bandra on Thursday. The Dhoom: 3 star celebrated by cutting two cakes with his wife Kiran Rao by his side. Aamir Khan looked happy as he blew off the candles on the cake. We missed Aamir and Kiran's son Azad. For the media event, Aamir Khan was dressed in trousers and tee while Kiran also opted for a casual look. Aamir Khan is expected to leave for the Belfast Film Festival (currently underway in Ireland) later today. Meanwhile, on social media, Sachin Tendulkar shared the best birthday post for the actor. Sachin played on Aamir Khan's social media signature ("A") and one of his popular songs and wrote: "Wishing my dear friend, Aamir Khan a very happy birthday! "A", kya bolta tu?"

Before Sachin Tendulker's post, take a look at pictures from Aamir Khan's birthday celebration with media:

Here's what Sachin Tendulker tweeted:

Wishing my dear friend, @aamir_khan a very happy birthday!

"A", kya bolta tu? pic.twitter.com/75zwzaof0S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2019

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and though he hasn't announced his next project yet, Aamir said that he's considering making two film, both of which require him to sport a leaner look. "I'll start preparing for my next because I have to look slim and lean. There are two films (in consideration) and in both of then I have to look lean," PTI quoted him as saying.

Aamir Khan is also looking forward to produce a few films. "This time I have four good scripts! I don't know which one will be the exact one, as I haven't 100 percent zeroed in on that but I'll know within a month. Most probably I'll be producing it," he told PTI in a previous interview.

Aamir Khan's last project as producer was Rubaru Roshni, which released on Republic Day this year.