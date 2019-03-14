Sachin Tendulkar's Filmy Birthday Post For Aamir Khan Will Make You ROFL

Sachin Tendulkar with Aamir Khan at a film screening in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

It's Aamir Khan's birthday today and best wishes for the 54-year-old actor have started pouring in on social media, starting with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin a posted a picture of himself with Aamir and wrote: "Wishing my dear friend, Aamir Khan a very happy birthday! "A", kya bolta tu?" For the uninitiated, Aamir signs off his social media posts as "A" and Sachin smartly incorporated Aamir's digital signature and one the actor's famous songs - Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam - in his birthday post. Aamir Khan, star of films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and Dangal, will reportedly celebrate his birthday with the media persons today at his home in Bandra.

Here's Sachin Tendulkar's birthday post for Aamir Khan:

Wishing my dear friend, @aamir_khan a very happy birthday!

"A", kya bolta tu? pic.twitter.com/75zwzaof0S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2019

Aamir Khan is expected to leave for the Belfast Film Festival (currently underway in Ireland) later today.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which was panned by critics but it managed to collect a respectable sum at the box office. Last year, Aamir Khan took the onus of the film's failure and said: "Audience came to watch the film on my name. So it was my responsibility. To that audience I feel personally and fully responsible."

Aamir Khan's last project was Rubaru Roshni, which was based on the themes of forgiveness and redemption using real life examples.

His next project is reportedly an adaptation of the Mahabharata. Aamir Khan did not reveal details of his next project but told news agency PTI: "I'll start preparing for my next because I have to look slim and lean. There are two films (in consideration) and in both of then I have to look lean."

Happy birthday, Aamir Khan!