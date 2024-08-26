What Aamir Khan Told Rhea Chakraborty After Her <i>Laal Singh Chaddha</i> Audition

Aamir Khan appeared as a guest on the podcast show of Rhea Chakraborty, titled Chaper 2. Aamir Khan and Rhea talked about films, stardom, dealing with grief and various aspects of their lives. During the conversation, Rhea revealed that she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha. However, Rhea didn't get the part and Kareena Kapoor roped in for the role. Later, Aamir Khan sent Rhea a message saying that he liked her audition. Recalling the days and Aamir Khan's message, Rhea said, "You had sent me a message. Which I found very, very surprising because I have auditioned for thousands of films but it has never happened that when you are not getting the film when the producer, director or actor messages you and says, 'Sorry, your audition was great, but the fact is we could not go with you.' But you had done it and I was really, really shocked. I showed that message to mom, dad, everyone and said, 'See, I am a good actor. Aamir Khan is saying I'm a good actor.'"

Aamir Khan shared his realisation from struggling days and added, "I feel that when you are struggling as an actor, because when I was new to the industry I used to give a lot of auditions and get rejected everywhere. I know that feeling. So I feel if I have not got that role, I should at least be told that I have not got that role. Otherwise I'd be waiting and wondering whether I will get it or not. Then I would find out from the media that someone else has been cast."

Released in 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor headlined the film. Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.