Aamir Khan Breaks Down On Rhea Chakraborty's Talk Show, Praises Her "Remarkable Courage"

Rhea Chakraborty started afresh with her talk show Chapter 2. After Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan will be the guest on Rhea's show. The promo of the show was released on Sunday and it has been trending. On the show, Aamir Khan and Rhea talked about stardom, films, therapy and how to deal with grief. The promo begins with Rhea showering praise on the superstar for his good looks. Aamir Khan says, "Hrithik is handsome, Salman is handsome, Shah Rukh is really handsome but me..." Rhea quips in and says, "You are also handsome. I think, the whole country will agree with me for once (pun intended)." Aamir Khan then complaints, "People make fun of my fashion choices." Rhea asserts, "I never said you're stylish."

At one point, Aamir Khan breaks down on the show. He can be seen shedding tears and taking a pause before saying something. He can be heard saying, "From there my chapter 2 began..." Aamir Khan praised Rhea's spirit on the show as well. "You've shown remarkable courage, Rhea," says Aamir Khan. The superstar also revealed that he wanted to move away from films. Sharing the promo, Rhea wrote in the caption, "I'm thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more." Take a look:

Rhea Chakraborty came under heavy media scrutiny following the death of her (then) boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.