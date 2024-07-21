Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I Am Not Acting In Films'

Image Instagrammed by Rhea Chakraborty. (courtesy: RheaChakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty started anew with her podcast show Chapter 2 on Saturday. On the show, Rhea discussed about her personal life, her current financial status and the polarized public opinion about her following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with the first guest Sushmita Sen. Addressing the curiosity about how she manages expenses, Rhea said, "Ok, people are confused about what I do for a living anymore. I am not acting in films, I do other things, I do motivational speaking and that's how I earn my money."

Rhea also revealed that the name of her show is inspired by her life. She continued, "Everybody knows my 'chapter one' or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a "chapter two". I want to say that it is okay to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change."

During the same conversation, Rhea shared what she thinks as her superpower - she can polarize any room she enters. While some people hail her as a resilient woman, others still call her a "witch". "I often joke that I have a big superpower. I enter a room and I can polarize it! Half of them would think, 'She has done something, she is a witch, she practices black magic,' and the other half would think, 'She's a strong girl who fought through it, she had courage.' I can sense it the moment I enter a room. I will experience this at the dentist's clinic, the gym, the airport. This has also made me understand that it doesn't matter. Those who love you, great, those who hate you, that's also okay, it doesn't matter," said the actor.

In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.