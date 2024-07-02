Rhea Chakraborty Jokes About Being A 'Bigger Gold Digger' Than Sushmita Sen. Her Reply

Rhea Chakraborty pictured with Sushmita Sen. (courtesy: YouTube)

Rhea Chakraborty celebrated her 32nd birthday by announcing her new podcast - titled Chapter 2. She welcomed Sushmita Sen as the first guest on the show. In a promo video from the episode shared by Rhea, the actress jokingly tells Sushmita Sen, "You know there is a bigger gold digger than you in this room?" To which the former Miss Universe replies, "Really?" Rhea adds, "Me. I am the biggest one." Rhea Chakraborty's joke was with reference to the brutal trolling that the actresses have been on the receiving end of. They were both labelled a "gold digger" by trolls at different points.

Sharing the promo video, Rhea wrote on Instagram, "I just turned 32 yesterday, and what a journey it's been! These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I'm finally feeling good about. To celebrate, we're kicking off something special - inviting incredible individuals who've embraced their own Chapter2 in life. And to start with, who better than the incredible Sushmita Sen! I've looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I'm still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it. We had such a great chat about all things life, love and evolution. Sequels are usually boring, but not this one! Chapter 2, Stay Tuned."

Check out the promo video here:

Back in 2022, Sushmita Sen became the center of trolling after she and Lalit Modi (now an ex-boyfriend) made their relationship social media official. The actress, who was labelled a "gold-digger" by trolls, shut the haters in a strongly-worded Instagram post. This line, pretty much summed up the actress' boss lady reply to trolls: "I dig deeper than gold...and I've always (famously) preferred diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself." Rhea Chakraborty also experienced tumultuous months after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who she was dating. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.

This is the post Sushmita Sen posted a a few years back:

Rhea Chakraborty stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the MTV show Teen Divas. She then became a VJ and hosted a couple of shows on MTV. Rhea has featured in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Jalebi, Half Girlfriend, Chehre, Bank Chor and Dobaara: See Your Evil, to name a few. She also featured as a gang leader on the reality TV adventure show MTV Roadies 19.