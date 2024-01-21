Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His 38th Birth Anniversary

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of his death, dedicated a special post to the late actor on his 38th birth anniversary. Rhea shared a picture of the Dhoni actor alongside a heart emoji. Besides Rhea, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also dedicated a birthday post for the late actor. In her post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever....infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3...2....1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path."

See what Rhea posted:

Now, take a look at Shweta's post:

In an appearance on India Today's Mumbai conclave last year, Rhea talked about the backlash she faced after the actor's death. Rhea Chakraborty said, “I kind of like the name chudail. I think it's interesting. Back in the day, who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to the patriarchal society or had her own way or had her own opinion that was against the popular opinion of men and patriarchal societies back then. Maybe I am that person, Maybe I am a chudail. Maybe I know how to do black magic. Who knows?”

In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was moved to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days.

Talking about her experience in the Byculla jail, Rhea Chakraborty said, “Jail can't be easy. Interesting…It is very interesting because you are moved from society, you are no longer part of the society because you are not fit to be a part of it for whatever reasons. You are no longer a person, you are given a UT number. So, there is a lot of disassociation with the ego, the I. You disassociate with the personality that you are born with or you create from 0 to 9. And, you start viewing yourself as nothing. You are told what to do when to eat…That in itself is a humbling experience for anyone who goes through it.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.