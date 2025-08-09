Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Remembers Him On Raksha Bandhan: "Still Tying A Rakhi On Your Wrist In My Heart"

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional social media post.

What's Happening

Shweta took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring cherished moments of the late actor with his family.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you're still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently. And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp? (sic)"

She also opened up about the pain of losing her younger brother. She wrote, "The pain of losing you is so intimate, so raw, that words shrink in its presence. It lives quietly inside me, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained. And with each passing day, it deepens, not with bitterness, but with clarity, revealing how fleeting this material world is, how fragile our attachments, and how only the Divine offers refuge."

Holding on to her faith, Shweta expressed hope of reuniting with Sushant someday. "On the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognize each other not through names, but through the silent language of love," she added.

She ended her note with a heartfelt message, "Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light."

Background

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. He was 34. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. The official cause of death was ruled as suicide. Postmortem reports stated the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.