Tanushree Dutta Claims There's An "Attempt To Kill Her" Like Sushant Singh Rajput Amid Video Row

A day after sharing a disturbing video on Instagram, Tanushree Dutta claimed that her life is in danger in Mumbai. Drawing parallels with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Tanushree said that there's an attempt to kill her.

What's Happening

In an interview with News 18, Tanushree Dutta said a powerful gang in Bollywood is working against her. "The Bollywood mafia gang is huge, and like Sushant, my life is also in danger. Like Sushant Singh Rajput, there is an attempt to kill me too," she told the publication.

For context, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home in 2020. His untimely death stirred a huge uproar on and off social media, triggering conspiracy theories against Bollywood lobbies. However, no foul play has been proved in Sushant's death to date.

In the video, Tanushree claimed that she has been facing harassment at her home since she called out names in the industry and raised her voice against #MeToo in 2018.

In a chat with NDTV, Tanushree reiterated the nexus between the politicians and the harassers in Mumbai.

"My experience with the Mumbai Police during the 2018 MeToo movement left a very bitter taste in my mouth," she told NDTV. "They encouraged me to file an FIR back then. I spent four to five hours at the station, gave a detailed statement, and kept following up and nothing came of it. In Maharashtra, these molesters and harassers are often hobnobbing with politicians. They're protected. So, there's no real scope of justice," she said.

In the video shared on Tuesday late night, Tanushree said, "Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated."

Tanushree And The #MeToo

Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her when they were shooting for a special song in 2009 for their film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss during a Zoom interview in 2018. Nana, on the other hand, had denied all the claims. She had first made the allegations against the actor in 2008 by filing a complaint with the Cine and TV Artistes Association but no action was taken as the case was considered a criminal case.

On 13 October 2018, Dutta's advocate Nitin Satpute submitted an application at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai saying that actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang be made to undergo narco-analysis, brain mapping and lie detector tests.

In June 2019, Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges by the police. The B-Summary report filed by the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai said that the complaint filed by Tanushree could be "malicious" and "out of revenge".

In A Nutshell

