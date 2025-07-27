Tanushree Dutta On Being Trolled For Eating Mutton During <i>Shravan</i>: "<i>Aa Gaye Religious Log...</i>"

Tanushree Dutta is making headlines once again. On Sunday, the actress recently shared a candid video on social media and opened up about her approach to food, fasting and mental health.

Following Ayurvedic principles that treat food as a healing tool, Tanushree Dutta said she eats mutton after fasting during the holy month of Shravan. Many observe this period by avoiding meat and following a strict spiritual discipline. Tanushree's post, which showed her cooking a hearty meal of mutton, kaali dal and rice after sunset, did not sit well with everyone.

One user took a jab at her by saying, “Shravan..... fast..... mutton... fat..... #respect,” with a laughing emoji. Tanushree didn't hold back.

“In Bengal this is how all fasts are done. We fast only on water till evening then after sunset we eat bhog given to Devi which is goat meat. Different cultures are different, shouldn't be any judgement. See the whole video then jump to comment. Aa gaye religious ppl with their nasty judgemental attitude,” she replied, shutting down the criticism.

In her video, Tanushree Dutta emphasised the connection between food and mental health. She shared how carefully curated meals, inspired by Ayurvedic wisdom, are helping her feel more energised and stay on top of her game.

“Food is medicine,” she said, adding that it is crucial to maintain good nutrition, especially when dealing with emotional ups and downs.

Her caption added more clarity to her Shravan fasting method: "So I fasted today for Shravan till 7 pm and then cooked this high nutrition kaali dal w mutton and rice for dinner. Religious fasts don't need to be rigid, one can customize according to individual physical needs. This kind of fast works best for me. Fasting bhi ho jaati hai, fasting se mental strength bhi build hota hai, phir fast break mein high protein and nutritious diet bhi le leti hoon. Taki body bhi top performing rahe."

Take a look at her video below:

Criticising Tanushree Dutta, another user called her a hypocrite for talking about faith while eating meat.

The actress made sure to clap back. "What the hell nonsense are you talking about? Ur insulting Devi I think. You don't make any logical sense. Tantrik mantrik?? Video ko dekho phir comment karo?? I think ur mentally unstable. This diet is followed heavily in Nepal, where Pashupatinath is worshipped in every household. Sanatan dharm pe toh mujhse tark vitark mein koi nahi jeet sakta. Ok, my knowledge and experience is not only comprehensive, inclusive of cultures from all over India but also is factual. Bas kuch bhi like dete hai log half baked knowledge ke saath."

Despite the criticism, Tanushree Dutta seems clear about her choices. She is blending tradition with personal wellness, and she is unapologetic about it.