After Claiming There's An "Attempt To Kill Her" Like Sushant Singh Rajput, Tanushree Dutta Says, "I've Lived A Slow, Low-Key <i>Sadhana</i> Lifestyle"

A day after claiming that her life is under threat in Mumbai, actor Tanushree Dutta said she is overwhelmed with media requests as she continues to speak out about the harassment she is facing.

What's Happening

"I'm swamped with interviews and haven't been keeping well either. I've lived a slow, low-key sadhana lifestyle last few years. I'm trying the best I can. Please bear with me. I'll talk to everyone slowly, slowly," she wrote.

She added, "Pooja was over by the time I was able to finish my interview and sit at the temple."



Background

In an interview with News18, Tanushree Dutta said there is an attempt to kill her, similar to what happened to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She said, "The Bollywood mafia gang is huge, and like Sushant, my life is also in danger. Like Sushant Singh Rajput, there is an attempt to kill me too."

For context, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home in 2020. His death triggered widespread outrage and conspiracy theories, though no foul play has been proven to date.

What Did Tanushree Dutta Say?

Tanushree shared a video on Tuesday night and wrote about facing harassment at home. In the video, she said, "Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated."

She also spoke to NDTV about her past experience with the police during the MeToo movement in 2018. "My experience with the Mumbai Police during the 2018 MeToo movement left a very bitter taste in my mouth," she said. "They encouraged me to file an FIR back then. I spent four to five hours at the station, gave a detailed statement, and kept following up and nothing came of it. In Maharashtra, these molesters and harassers are often hobnobbing with politicians. They're protected. So, there's no real scope of justice," she added.

Tanushree Dutta had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shoot of a special song in the film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2009. She made these allegations in a Zoom interview in 2018. Patekar, however, denied all the claims.

Tanushree first raised the allegations in 2008 by filing a complaint with the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), but no action was taken as it was considered a criminal matter.

On October 13, 2018, her lawyer Nitin Satpute submitted an application at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai requesting that Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, and director Rakesh Sarang undergo narco-analysis, brain mapping, and lie detector tests.

In June 2019, the police cleared Nana Patekar of the sexual harassment charges. A B-summary report filed by the Oshiwara police station stated that Tanushree's complaint could be "malicious" and "out of revenge."