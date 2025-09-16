Tanushree Dutta Claims She Turned Down Rs 1.65 Crore <i>Bigg Boss</i> Offer: "Won't Sleep On Bed With Man For A Show"

Tanushree Dutta, who made headlines with her crying video two months ago, has claimed in a recent interview that she has been offered Bigg Boss for the last 11 years. The Chocolate actress revealed that she turned down a Rs 1.65 crore offer this time for Bigg Boss. Citing her reason for refusal, Tanushree said she's not "cheap" to sleep "on the same bed with a man" for the sake of a reality show.

What's Happening

During an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Tanushree Dutta said, "Do you really think I would go to a show like that? I can't stay in a place like that; I don't even stay with my own family. I was never interested in Bigg Boss and will never be. They have offered me ₹1.65 crore to be a part of the show. There's another Bollywood celebrity at my same level who was paid the same amount. I've received a call from the Bigg Boss stylist too, who requested me and said she would take care of my diet. I said even if they give me a piece of the moon, I wouldn't go."

Respecting her privacy and dignity, Tanushree added, "Men and women sleeping in the same hall, they sleep there, fight there... I can't do that. I am very specific about my diet depending on my energy. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I'm not that cheap. My privacy is valuable to me. I know I can earn more than that if they let me work in peace."

Salman Khan has returned with the 19th season of Bigg Boss, which is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar. The show airs on Colours one and a half hours after the streaming.

Tanushree Made Harassment Charges

In July, Tanushree shared a crying video of herself on Instagram, claiming she has been harassed at her own home since she called out big names in Bollywood during the 2018 #MeToo movement.

In the video, she said, "Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated."

Tanushree And The #MeToo

Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her when they were shooting for a special song in 2009 for their film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss during a Zoom interview in 2018. Nana, on the other hand, denied all the claims. She had first made the allegations against the actor in 2008 by filing a complaint with the Cine and TV Artistes Association, but no action was taken as the case was considered a criminal matter.

On 13 October 2018, Dutta's advocate Nitin Satpute submitted an application at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai saying that actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang be made to undergo narco-analysis, brain mapping and lie detector tests.

In June 2019, Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges by the police.

Tanushree Dutta is known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, and others. She also won the title of Femina Miss India Universe 2004.