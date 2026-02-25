<i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Producer Files Counter-Affidavit Opposing Kerala High Court's Order For Film Screening

Amid the growing controversy surrounding the release of The Kerala Story 2, the film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has filed a counter-affidavit opposing the Kerala High Court's order directing a screening of the film.

Asserting that the Kerala High Court should not exercise its supervisory authority to view and evaluate the film, Shah clarified that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the sole authority empowered to examine films and grant certification.

Shah also explained that the film was previously permitted for screening after being viewed by experts, who were satisfied with the narrative.

The film was granted CBFC approval after following all constitutional procedures, the producer said.

He strongly informed the court that The Kerala Story 2 cannot be stayed unless there are substantial errors in the CBFC's decision, further highlighting that halting its release would cause significant financial loss.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court ordered the makers of The Kerala Story 2 to arrange a screening of the Hindi film for the court in Kochi before its scheduled release on Friday.

Prior to this, the makers had dismissed reports claiming that the film's teaser had been pulled following court intervention.

Sunshine Pictures issued a statement saying, "...would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material."

The Kerala Story 2, the sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, which was released in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

The sequel has sparked strong reactions since the launch of its trailer. Opposition leaders, celebrities, and several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda", while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.

