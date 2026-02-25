"Creative Freedom": Centre Backs Censor Certificate To Kerala Story 2

The government has backed the Film board certification to the sequel to 'Kerala Story" - the film that has landed in controversy after the release of its trailer - saying the film "does not threaten public order" or show the southern state in a negative light".



Calling the petition to cancel the film board certification "premature", the Centre told the Kerala High Court today that "creative freedom cannot be curbed".

The film - which portrayed a fictional account of Hindu women being trapped in relationships by Muslim men - ran into controversy over several issues, including a scene that portrayed a Hindu woman being forced to eat beef.

A petition was filed in Kerala High Court seeking cancellation of the censor certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The petition argues that the Board failed to properly assess whether the film threatens public order, decency, morality or national integrity since the movie contains "malicious and stereotypical projections" and "tends to alienate Kerala and Keralites from the rest of India".

The petitioner objected to the promotional line "we will not tolerate anymore, we will fight," calling it provocative. He also questioned the continued use of the title The Kerala Story.

When the centre's counsel said the film-makers want to release the film soon, Justice Bechu Kurian shot back, "Don't push the court to a corner".

Questioning the content of the film, the judge said the film maintains that "Sharia law will be implemented all over".

Arguing that the petitioner -- a biologist, Sreedev Namboodiri -- has no locus standi, and the writ petition is not maintainable, the Centre's counsel said the film board CBFC has described the narrative as "a fictionalised dramatization inspired by true events", and not intended to defame Kerala or any community. Kerala has not been shown in a derogatory manner, and the title was not considered provocative, the counsel added.

Moreover, the film was examined by an Examining Committee including subject experts, including a socio-political professor and Kerala-based social activists. Certification was granted only after detailed scrutiny under Section 5B guidelines, ensuring no violation of public order or statutory norms, he added.

Freedom of expression under Article 19(1)(a) protects the film, and courts should not substitute expert opinion unless there is a clear and proximate threat, the counsel added.