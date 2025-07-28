Days After Sharing Crying Video, Tanushree Dutta Urges People To Support Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "<i>Mahadev Keh Rahe Hai...</i>"

Tanushree Dutta is in headlines ever since she shared a disturbing video on Instagram. She shared another unusual story, requesting people to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the nation forward. She stated that Mahadev (Lord Shiva) wants PM Modi to continue his work for the next seven years.

Tanushree Dutta shared a selfie of herself on Instagram Stories. She wrote an elaborate note, "Mahadev keh rahe hai ki next 7 years tak at least Modi ji hi PM rahenge. He is telling everyone to cooperate with him in taking the country forward. Saare shadyantra fail ho jayenge isiliye ye sab na kare (Mahadev is saying that for at least the next 7 years, Modi ji will remain the Prime Minister. He is urging everyone to cooperate with him in taking the country forward. All conspiracies will fail, so there's no point in doing all this)."

“Isse koi fayda nahi hoga. Unko unka kaam karne dein itminaan se. Sabki bhalai isi mein hai, sab milkar unka haath batayein in making India better (It won't lead to anything. Let him do his work in peace. It's in everyone's best interest to support him together in making India better)," she further added.

Tanushree was the first one in Bollywood to raise voices against the #MeToo movement, back in 2018. She accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shoot of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. She had first made the allegations against the actor in 2008 by filing a complaint with the Cine and TV Artistes Association but no action was taken as the case was considered a criminal case.

Tanushree's Viral Video Of Being Harassed At Home

Tanushree Dutta shared a video last week in which she was seen crying inconsolably. The actress claimed that she has been harassed at her home for the last 4-5 years.

Tanushree Dutta says in the video, "Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated."

Tanushree also said that she can't hire maids and her house is a total mess. "I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't hire even maids because they planted maids in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. People come outside my door... I'm being troubled in my own house," she says. "Please, someone help me," she pleads.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, "I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late."

Tanushree Dutta is known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, Bhagam Bhag and others. She also won the title of the Femina Miss India Universe 2004.