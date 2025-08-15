79th Independence Day: A Look Back At PM Modi's Many Colorful Turbans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outfit, especially the turban, is the highlight of Independence Day every year. On the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi sported a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi paired his white kurta and churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and a tricolour stole.

Independence Day: PM Modi's Colourful Turbans Over The Years

Last year, PM Modi wore a Rajasthani leheriya print turban along with a white kurta and churidar and a light blue bandhgala jacket.

In 2023, he opted for a Rajasthani Bandhej Safa for his 10th Independence Day speech. He wore a multi-coloured turban with a bandhani print in yellow, green and red. He completed the look with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket.

In 2022, he chose a white safa with tricolour strips and a long trail as his headgear. He was clad in a white kurta-pyjama and a navy blue waistcoat, with the turban clearly standing out.

A year before that, in 2021, PM Modi chose a Kolhapuri Pheta-style turban with a long trail extending to his ankle. He paired the turban with a pastel powder blue kurta and a stole as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi.

In 2020, he opted for a mix of orange and yellow headgear, adding a scarf like a mask in white colour having orange borders.

In 2019, PM Modi chose to keep his turban Rajasthani with shades of orange and green, pairing it with a plain white half-sleeved kurta.

In 2018, PM Modi chose red and saffron for his headgear, which contrasted brightly against his white kurta.

In 2017, PM Modi opted for a yellow, orange and red turban with a regular trail.

In 2016, PM Modi chose a pink, yellow and orange tie-and-dye turban. His headgear had a long-flowing trail at the back.

In 2015, PM Modi's mustard-yellow turban had a dash of red, green and pink. He added a tricolour pocket square to his kurta that year.

In 2014, the then newly elected Prime Minister chose a bright red Jodhpuri Bandhej Safa with a green trail for his first Independence Day speech.