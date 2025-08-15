Advertisement
79th Independence Day: A Look Back At PM Modi's Many Colorful Turbans

On the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi sported a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Independence Day 2025: Saffron dominated PM Modi's 79th Independence Day outfit.
  • PM Modi wore a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech
  • He paired a white kurta and churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and tricolour stole
  • In 2023, PM Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani Bandhej Safa with yellow, green, and red
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outfit, especially the turban, is the highlight of Independence Day every year. On the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi sported a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi paired his white kurta and churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and a tricolour stole.

Independence Day: PM Modi's Colourful Turbans Over The Years

Last year, PM Modi wore a Rajasthani leheriya print turban along with a white kurta and churidar and a light blue bandhgala jacket.

In 2023, he opted for a Rajasthani Bandhej Safa for his 10th Independence Day speech. He wore a multi-coloured turban with a bandhani print in yellow, green and red. He completed the look with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket.

In 2022, he chose a white safa with tricolour strips and a long trail as his headgear. He was clad in a white kurta-pyjama and a navy blue waistcoat, with the turban clearly standing out.

A year before that, in 2021, PM Modi chose a Kolhapuri Pheta-style turban with a long trail extending to his ankle. He paired the turban with a pastel powder blue kurta and a stole as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi.

In 2020, he opted for a mix of orange and yellow headgear, adding a scarf like a mask in white colour having orange borders.

In 2019, PM Modi chose to keep his turban Rajasthani with shades of orange and green, pairing it with a plain white half-sleeved kurta.

In 2018, PM Modi chose red and saffron for his headgear, which contrasted brightly against his white kurta.

In 2017, PM Modi opted for a yellow, orange and red turban with a regular trail.

In 2016, PM Modi chose a pink, yellow and orange tie-and-dye turban. His headgear had a long-flowing trail at the back.

In 2015, PM Modi's mustard-yellow turban had a dash of red, green and pink. He added a tricolour pocket square to his kurta that year.

In 2014, the then newly elected Prime Minister chose a bright red Jodhpuri Bandhej Safa with a green trail for his first Independence Day speech.

