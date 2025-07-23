Tanushree Dutta, Who Called For #MeToo In Bollywood, Breaks Down In Video: "I'm Being Harassed At My Own Home"

Tanushree Dutta, who played a whistleblower of the 2018 #MeToo movement in Bollywood, shared a disturbing video on Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, she is seen crying inconsolably and asking for help. She alleged that she has been facing harassment at her home for the last 4-5 years. Tanushree also sought police intervention.

What's Happening

Tanushree Dutta says in the video, "Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated."

Tanushree also said that she can't hire maids and her house is a total mess.

"I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't hire even maids because they planted maids in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. People come outside my door... I'm being troubled in my own house," she says.

"Please, someone help me," she pleads.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, "I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late"

Tanushree also detailed her hours of ordeal in an Instagram Story. She wrote, "Loud noises like this and other very very loud banging noises at all odd hours for the last couple of years!! I got tired of complaning to the building management and gave up. Today this was going on all day, I was so unwell and couldn't even rest. Then some random people came to my door and started ringing bell despite giving instruction of Do Not Disturb!!"

Tanushree And The #MeToo

Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her when they were shooting for a special song in 2009 for their film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss during a Zoom interview in 2018. Nana, on the other hand, had denied all the claims. She had first made the allegations against the actor in 2008 by filing a complaint with the Cine and TV Artistes Association but no action was taken as the case was considered a criminal case.

On 13 October 2018, Dutta's advocate Nitin Satpute submitted an application at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai saying that actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang be made to undergo narco-analysis, brain mapping and lie detector tests.

In June 2019, Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges by the police. The B-Summary report filed by the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai said that the complaint filed by Tanushree could be "malicious" and "out of revenge".

Tanushree's sister Ishita Dutta, who's also an actor, back in 2019, had told news agency IANS how her sister coped with the situation after she called out names in the Industry.

"Asked if the police are slowing down the investigation, Ishita told IANS in Mumbai: "I don't know about the case, but I know about that day. Had they (police) not reached at that minute, things would have got worse."

Referring to a video of Tanushree's car being attacked in 2008, Ishita said: "You must have seen the video. Had it not been the cops, probably the car's windshield would have broken."

Tanushree Dutta is known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, Bhagam Bhag and others. She also won the title of the Femina Miss India Universe 2004.