Rohman Shawl Defines Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Sushmita Sen: "Not Lovers, Not Strangers..."

Rohman Shawl shared an intriguing Instagram post on Monday on the occasion of completing seven years of his relationship with Sushmita Sen. Rohman and Sushmita are no longer in a relationship but their "quiet" friendship "stayed"; Defining their relationship status, Rohman wrote, "Not lovers, not strangers, something softer, rarer."

What's Happening

Rohman shared a gray-scale picture in which he's seen leaning over Sushmita Sen. Sushmita is seen posing with her back to the camera. Sushmita is seen wearing a hoodie which has the initial letter of her name S written over it.

Refelcting upon their relationship, Rohman wrote, "7 years today. Some stories outgrow their titles, but never their meaning !!

"I taught you chess, you now beat me without mercy.

"You taught me to swim, dragged a water phobic soul into the deep end (emotionally and literally) And how can I not thank you for giving me the best haircuts. We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels."

Rohman shared their bond defies name and titles. "Not lovers, not strangers, something softer, rarer !!!

"You were once my safe place & somehow, still are!!!! Grateful for the love we had & the quiet friendship that stayed."

The post garnered love from the Internet.

A user wrote, "Love in it's purest form, beyond comprehension."

Another user wrote, "What an outstanding caption."

Background

Sushmita Sen had confirmed their breakup back in 2021 with an Instagram post. She shared a picture with Rohman and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!"

Since then, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have often been seen together at events and family gatherings. Menwhile, Rohman Shawl is also exploring new paths in his career. He made his acting debut last year with the Tamil film Amaran. He played the antagonist in the film, and his performance was well-received. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the show, Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi.