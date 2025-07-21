Rohman Shawl On Ex-Girlfriend Sushmita Sen: "Can't Afford The Diamond She Wants"

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen might not be a couple anymore, but the bond they share is still going strong. The two started dating in 2018 and called it quits in 2021. Even after the breakup, they have continued to be on good terms. In fact, fans often spot them hanging out together, which has sparked reunion rumours more than once. But neither of them has confirmed anything so far.

In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Rohman opened up about Sushmita and, interestingly, spoke about diamonds. When asked whether he ever gifted her one or received one from her, Rohman replied with a laugh, "Jis hisab ke unko diamond pasand hai, abhi meri aukaat nahi itna bada kharidne ki. Toh jis din uss layak banunga, insh allah zaroor. [The kind of diamond she likes, I can not afford such a big one right now. So the day I become worthy of it, Inshallah, I definitely will.]"

Turns out, Sushmita Sen is not into just any diamonds. She has got a favourite, and it is massive. Rohman Shawl shared, "Unka ek pasandita diamond hai, woh 22 carats ka hai. Toh woh kamane ke liye bahot waqt hai, but inshallah jaldi. [She has a favourite diamond – it is 22 carats. It will take a lot of time to earn that much, but Inshallah, soon.]" That is quite the goal.

Sushmita Sen had confirmed their breakup back in 2021 with an Instagram post. She shared a picture with Rohman and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”

Since then, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have often been seen together at events and family gatherings. It is no surprise that fans are still curious about their current status, but both of them have chosen to stay quiet on that front.

Meanwhile, Rohman Shawl is also exploring new paths in his career. He made his acting debut last year with the Tamil film Amaran. He played the antagonist in the film, and his performance was well-received. On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the show, Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi.