Sushmita Sen's Ex Rohman Shawl On Their "<i>Dal Chawal</i>-Comfort" Relationship: "Can't Explain My Relationship To People"

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shares a close bond with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl even years after their relationship ended. The model-actor recently opened up in an interview about their current dynamic and friendship, and also praised both her daughters, Renee and Alisah for their mature understanding of his relationship with the actress. He also revealed that even though he was always her fan, now he is a "pyaar wala" fan of Sushmita.

"When I met her, I realised she is even more amazing than what is shown. I was a fan, but now I am a 'pyaar wala' fan. I saw the hard work she puts in. I am the biggest fan of her mind. She knows what is going on around her," he shared.

Opening up on still being friends with Sushmita, he said, "We are still friends because I look up to her. I want to learn all of this from her. People talk about exes being friends, but if you don't have anything common to talk about, how can you be friends?"

He also spoke about the comfort he shares in his friendship with the former Miss Universe. "We are dal-chawal, there's a comfort, we understand each other completely, and we don't care what people think or talk about. I don't get into that. I can't explain my relationship to people, but we both understand each other, and that's enough for me," he remarked.

During the interview, Rohman also shed light on his equation with her daughters. "Alisah and Renee are both smart kids because of how they've been brought up. They understand. We never get into that. For them, it's a relationship between me and their mom, and we share a completely different equation independent of my relationship with Sushmita. We've stayed the same. They are very mature kids, and the credit goes to their mom. She has taught them how to live life," he said.

Sushmita and Rohman were in a relationship for three years, before parting ways in 2021. They announced their breakup through an Instagram post.

