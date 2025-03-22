Rohman Shawl, Straight Up On Dating Rumours With Sushmita Sen: "I'm Still With Her But..."

Recent public sightings of Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen together have sparked speculation about their relationship status (again). Rohman reacted to the reconciliation buzz and explained that his appearances with the former Miss Universe are strictly platonic.

"I attend events with Sushmita Sen only as a friend and enjoy spending time with her," he told Times Of India.

When questioned about his romantic life, Rohman was forthright about his current status, saying he is "single right now, but because a big name of that stature has been associated with me, people think that I am still with her."

In the same conversation, Rohman reflected on how his association with Sushmita impacted his modeling career. "Meeting Sushmita led to losing modelling assignments," he revealed, explaining that industry professionals assumed he would shift focus to acting and no longer pursue modeling opportunities.

Rohman also expressed gratitude for the experiences gained through their relationship. He mentioned that he "was lucky enough to be on the sets of Aarya and Taali and see Sushmita perform.

Sushmita and Rohman's relationship began in 2018 before they parted ways three years later in 2021.