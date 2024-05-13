Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Cryptic Post: 'Chapter 2'

Rhea shared this image. (courtesy: RheaChakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty shared a few snapshots of herself from what seems to be a recent trip on her Instagram feed. Rhea didn't disclose the location in her caption. In the pictures, Rhea can be seen dressed in a printed maxi outfit. In one click, she can be seen enjoying the beauty of a setting sun. What caught the Internet's attention was Rhea's caption on the picture. She simply wrote, "Chapter 2" and dropped a series of emojis. Rhea's BFF Anusha Dandekar dropped a series of flower emojis in the comments section. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "Pretty Girl." Take a look at Rhea's post here:

In January, Rhea shared a special post for Sushant Singh Rajput on his 38th birth anniversary. Rhea shared a picture of the Dhoni actor alongside a heart emoji. Take a look:

In an appearance on India Today's Mumbai conclave last year, Rhea talked about the backlash she faced after the actor's death. Rhea Chakraborty said, "I kind of like the name chudail. I think it's interesting. Back in the day, who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to the patriarchal society or had her own way or had her own opinion that was against the popular opinion of men and patriarchal societies back then. Maybe I am that person, Maybe I am a chudail. Maybe I know how to do black magic. Who knows?"

In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.