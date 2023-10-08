After Rhea Chakraborty's Comment On Mental Health, A Cryptic Response From Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister

Image Instagrammed by Rhea Chakraborty. (Courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty recently attended India Today Conclave and opened up about her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health issues, about her adversities after being blamed for Sushant's death among other things. A day after, the actor's sister Shweta Kirti uploaded a post with a cryptic note. Shweta seemingly hit out at Rhea for her comments on Sushant's mental health. It so happened that during an interaction at India Today Conclave, Rhea spoke up about how people are not ready to accept that one could be depressed despite being rich and famous.

She said, "So when they have somebody who has fame and money, they go like ‘he is depressed toh main kyu kar raha/rahi hu (what am I doing)?' that is what doesn't sit well with people. Mental health is completely misunderstood or is slowly getting understood because of this it is very difficult for people to digest the fact that someone who is rich and famous could be mentally affected and depressed.”

In what seems like a response to the above statement, Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti posted some old pictures of Sushant where he can be seen sharing a smile with his fans and wrote, "Blaming the person who has passed on… who can't defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in hearts of millions. We don't feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth. Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice,” she wrote while using the hashtag like ‘justice 4 Sushant'.

Meanwhile, Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a snippet of the interviuew on her Instagram story and wrote Hero.

The actress was dating Sushant, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June 2020. Days after his death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Sushant's then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. Sushant's father demanded legal action against her.