Sushmita Sen's Epic Reply To Those 'Gold Digger' Comments By Trolls. Mic Drop

Sushmita Sen who is currently gearing up for her next release Taali, reacted to the tag "gold digger", hurled at her by trolls. Recently the former Miss Universe, during her interaction with Zoom, said, "It's good that those comments came to me and I could define 'gold digger'. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don't. But there are certain things that are nobody's business." Sushmita Sen also said that she is "single" now. Sushmita Sen also told Zoom that many people from the film fraternity told her that they didn't expect her to even react to those comments. Responding to that, Sushmita said, "It's my business and I'll respond when I want to."

Last year, Sushmita Sen shared a long post on her Instagram addressing the trolls who called her "gold digger". An excerpt from the post read, "I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!" Sushmita added, "The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

Sushmita Sen is playing the role of a transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali. The teaser of the project released last week. The teaser delves into many facets of Shreegauri Sawant from her early days to the present time. Sharing the teaser, Sushmita Sen captioned it, "Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant's fight for India's third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug." Taali will stream on Jio Cinema from 15 August. Kshitij Patwardhan, who has written the story of it, commented on Sushmita's post. He wrote, "You are an inspiration and a dream for every writer."

Apart from Taali, Sushmita Sen will also be seen in the third installment of Aarya, which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Sushmita Sen is known for movies like Main Hoon Na, Biwi No.1, Bewafaa, Filhaal, to name a few.