When Salman Khan Encouraged Sushmita Sen To Wear Heels On <i>Biwi No.1</i> Sets Despite Being Shorter Than Her

Salman Khan turned a year older on Saturday (December 27). In an earlier interview with Mashable India, the actor's close friend and Biwi No. 1 co-star Sushmita Sen revealed that Salman encouraged her to wear heels on screen, even though their director, David Dhawan, would ask the actress to wear flats.

What's Happening

Sushmita said, “When David would say on the sets of Biwi No. 1 that ‘Sush, don't wear heels', I would come in flats like okay, no problem. And Salman would say, ‘That's a nice outfit but why are you wearing those chappals?' I would say, ‘because you are short, I can't wear heels'."

She added, "So he burst out laughing and said, ‘Go and wear heels. I'll manage my height, you manage yours'. So I thought that was very progressive. It is something about Salman I have always enjoyed and loved."

Background

ICYDK, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan have co-starred in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia, Tumko Naa Bhool Payenge and Biwi No 1.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She also reprised her role of Aarya in the third installment of the series Aarya.

Salman, on the other hand, will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.

The Galwan Valley clash took place on June 16, 2020, and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while the Chinese side also suffered heavy casualties.

The incident led to heightened tensions between India and China, following which the Indian Army deployed additional formations near the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and carried out various measures, including border surveys, to prevent possible aggression.