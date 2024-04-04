Pics: Kusha Kapila, Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades, Rhea Chakraborty And Other Stars At A Party

Guests pictured at the party.

Bollywood and TV stars had a busy Wednesday night, thanks to fashion photographer Sasha Jairam's birthday party in Mumbai. The guest list included content creator and actor Kusha Kapila, actor Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Rhea Chakraborty, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, TV star Karishma Tanna, Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar. Kusha Kapila was stunning as ever in a pink crop top that she paired with blue denims. Shibani Dandekar paired her white corset top with denims and boots for the party.

Arjun Rampal's plus one for the party was the usual suspect - his girlfriend and model-designer Gabriella Demetriades. The couple accentuated their outfits with cowboy hats.

Rhea Chakraboty and Anusha Dandekar posed together at the party venue. Check out their OOTNs.

Jacqueline Fernandez showed up in a white outfit. TV star Karishma Tanna's pick was also white. Karishma paired a crisp white shirt with denims and boots with fringes. Keeping up with the theme - Karishma Tanna also completed her look with a cowboy hat.

Besides being a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila has also featured in a few films and shows. She has been a part of films like Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masaba 2 and Minus One: New Chapter. She was also seen in Sukhee, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh, and Thank You For Comingwith Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, last year.