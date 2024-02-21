Farhan Akhtar's Wedding Anniversary Wish For Shibani Dandekar: 'By Your Side ... Proudly'

Image instagramed by Farhan Akhtar. (courtesy: FarhanAkhtar)

Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have never shied away from proclaiming their love for each other. Case in point – their wedding anniversary posts. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on February 19 and have dedicated special posts to each other on their social media timelines. Farhan Akhtar had the internet going “aww” when he shared a lovely car selfie with his wife and wrote, “By your side ... proudly ... always. Happy anniversary @shibaniakhtar, love you,” with a bunch of heart emojis. The couple is seen dressed in their casual best in the photo while smiling for the camera. Shibani Dandekar replied to the post saying, “Love you [heart emojis].”

Several celebrities have wished the couple in the comments section. Farhan Akhtar's friend, superstar Hrithik Roshan said: “Happy anniversary.” Director Farah Khan, Farhan's cousin, said: “Happy happy u 2” Rhea Chakraborty, Zoya Akhtar, Ali Fazal and Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis. Darshan Kumaar said, “Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple.”

Similarly, Shibani Dandekar also shared a lovely post wishing Farhan Akhtar. In the caption, she wrote: “6 and 2 just me and you. I love you @faroutakhtar Happy anniversary.”

Saba Azad, Rasika Dugal, Mona Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis. Mrunal Thakur said, “Happy anniversary favs.”

In January, this year, Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 50th birthday and received a lovely note from his wife. Shibani posted a reel featuring some special moments shared by the couple on various occasions. Shibani wrote in the caption, "With all my heart and for all seasons you are my everything. My Franaloo Happy 50th bday. I love you more than you will ever know."



In an earlier interview, Shibani Dandekar shared that the wedding proposal from Farhan Akhtar came as a surprise. Speaking to Elle India, Shibani said: “It was a very unexpected proposal. I had no idea it was going to happen. We had not even discussed it. But this is again Farhan, when he decides something, he does it. I was never the kind who wanted to get married and have all that jazz. But when Farhan asked, it just felt right in the moment and after the initial shock, I said yes!” Farhan Akhtar proposed to Shibani in the Maldives. Farhan and Shibani got married in the presence of friends and family in an intimate ceremony in 2022.

On the work front, Shibani Dandekar was last seen in Made in Heaven. Farhan Akhtar will return to the director's seat with Don 3 headlined by Ranveer Singh.