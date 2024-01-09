To Farhan Akhtar, Birthday Wish From Wife Shibani Dandekar: 'You Are My Everything'

Shibani shared this image. (courtesy: ShibaniDandekar)

Farhan Akhtar received an adorable wish from wife Shibani Dandekar on his 50th birthday. Shibani shared a reel featuring intimate moments shared by the couple on various occasions. The reel features glimpses of their travel diaries, dinner dates and fun outings. In one slide, Farhan can be seen dancing with his pet as well. Shibani wrote in the caption, "With all my heart and for all seasons you are my everything. My Franaloo Happy 50th bday. I love you more than you will ever know." Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar wrote in the comments section, "The best after watching you edit it for hours." Sussanne Khan, a dear friend of Farhan, wrote, "Happy birthday Farhaan. Wish u both tooooo much happiness always." Huma Qureshi, Amrita Arora also wished the birthday boy on Shibani's post. Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar cut his birthday cake on Monday midnight surrounded by family members. Farhan Akhtar's sister Zoya, parents Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi and his wife Shibani Dandekar were present at the celebrations. Shibani Dandekar's sisters Anusha, Apeksha, parents Sulabha, Shashidhar, Apeksha's husband Abhishek Sharma and Shabana Azmi's brother and sister-in-law Baba Azmi and Tanvi Azmi were also in attendance. The grand fam-jam picture was shared by Shabana Azmi on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Salgirah mubarak betu FarhanAkhtar. Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar (Happy birthday betu Farhan Akhtar. Stay well, stay happy and lots of love)." Take a look:

Shibani Dandekar often treats her Instafam to pictures featuring herself and Farhan Akhtar. Dressed in their party best, the couple attended the special screening of The Archies last month. Shibani was dressed in a black gown while Farhan twinned in a black suit. Sharing the pictures, Shibani wrote, "Wearing custom @gauriandnainika for THE ARCHIE'S premiere!"

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment made headlines with their Don 3 announcement post. The makers also made it official that Ranveer Singh will play the titular role in the film, which will hit the theatres in 2025.