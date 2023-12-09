Farhan Akhtar Shares A Pic From Iconic Chapora Fort Where He Shot 'Akash, Sid And Sameer Talking About Life'

Farhan shared this image. (courtesy: FarhanAkhtar)

Farhan Akhtar visited the iconic Chapora Fort in Goa after 23 years. He shared a picture from the iconic spot where he shot the memorable scene from his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. In the picture, shared by Farhan, the actor-director can be seen seated on the wall of the fort against the backdrop of a setting sun with a friend. He wrote in the caption, "First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical." Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar wrote, "2 of my favourite people in one magical frame." Harsha Vardhan Kapoor wrote, "Somethings are forever." For context, the title song of Dil Chahta Hai was shot at Chapora fort. The film stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Khanna in the lead roles. Take a look at the post here:

A couple of months back, Javed Akhtar received an honorary doctorate of literature from a London university. Sharing the news with his Instafam, Farhan Akhtar wrote in the caption, "Proud to have been present when dad received an honorary doctorate of literature at @soasuni London.Congratulations for this well deserved, hard earned recognition of your contribution to the world of writing." Farhan shared an image in which Javed Akhtar could be seen in a robe. He was accompanied by wife Shabana Azmi as well. Take a look at the post here:

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment made headlines with their Don 3 announcement post. The makers also made it official that Ranveer Singh will play the titular role in the film, which will hit the theatres in 2025.