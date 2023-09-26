This Pic Of Farhan Akhtar And Daughter Akira Gets Big Love From Ranveer Singh

Farhan shared the image. (Courtesy: FarhanAkhtar)

Farhan Akhtar shared a goofy moment with daughter Akira in his latest Instagram entry. In the picture, Akira can be seen taking a selfie with her father at the back. The father-daughter duo can be seen making faces for the picture. Farhan can be seen donning a white shirt while Akira was dressed in a hoody. Shunning many words, Farhan Akhtar simply wrote in the caption, "Knock knock..." and tagged her daughter in the post. Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis on the picture. Farah Khan dropped a comment "Oh my godddd."

Last month, Farhan shared the trailer of Akira's short film Homesick. Farhan gave big shout-out to his daughter and team Homesick for their upcoming project. The actor, in his detailed note, also revealed how the team shot the film at his home. He said, "A couple of weeks ago, Akira asked me if some friends could come over to shoot a scene or two for a short film they were doing. Pleasantly surprised and immediately curious, I said yes and asked how many would be coming as crew.. just to have a number in case something needed to be organised for them. She said including the director, it's a total of 3. Here's the trailer for 'Homesick'... a film by Ahmd featuring Akira Akhtar, Shrutant, and Druva Sawhniey."

Farhan Akhtar added, "May your love for storytelling last a lifetime. Also, where can we see it? Need details."

Farhan Akhtar celebrated his elder daughter Shakya's graduation day. She completed her graduation from Lancaster University, UK. On Shakya's special day, the entire family including her mother Adhuna Akhtar, grandparents Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi and Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar were present at the venue to celebrate her feat. Along with a happy picture, Farhan wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours."

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment made headlines with their Don 3 announcement post. The makers also made it official that Ranveer Singh will play the titular role in the film, which will hit the theatres in 2025.