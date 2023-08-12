Farhan Akhtar Shares Trailer Of Daughter Akira's Short Film: 'May Your Love For Storytelling Last A Lifetime'

A still from Farhan Akhtar's video. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine today. After all, his daughter Akira has stepped into the world of cinema. The actor has shared the trailer of Akira's short film Homesick. Farhan has also given a shout-out to his daughter and team Homesick for their upcoming project. The actor, in his detailed note, also revealed how the team shot the film at his home. He said, “A couple of weeks ago, Akira asked me if some friends could come over to shoot a scene or two for a short film they were doing. Pleasantly surprised and immediately curious, I said yes and asked how many would be coming as crew.. just to have a number in case something needed to be organised for them. She said including the director, it's a total of 3. Here's the trailer for ‘Homesick'... a film by Ahmd featuring Akira Akhtar, Shrutant, and Druva Sawhniey.”

Farhan Akhtar added, “May your love for storytelling last a lifetime. Also, where can we see it? Need details.” The trailer opens to a vinyl player. It also introduces us to the cast of Homesick through the credits. A few seconds later, we can see Akira sitting in a restaurant and talking to someone. The film will release on August 15.

Last month, Farhan Akhtar celebrated his older daughter Shakya's graduation day. She completed her graduation from Lancaster University, UK. On Shakya's special day, the entire family including her mother Adhuna Akhtar, grandparents Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi and Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar were present at the venue to celebrate her feat. Along with a happy picture, Farhan wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours."

Farhan Akhtar also wrote a miss you note for daughter Akira Akhtar and his sister Zoya Akhtar. Akira and Shakya are Farhan's daughters from his first marriage with Adhuna Bhabani. After completing 16 years of marriage, Farhan and Adhuna got divorced. Later, in February 2022, Farhan got married to Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, just three days back, made headlines with their Don 3 announcement post. The makers also made it official that Ranveer Singh will play the titular role in the film, which will hit the theatres in 2025.