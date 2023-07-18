Inside Farhan Akhtar's Daughter Shakya's Graduation Ceremony With Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani And Others

Image was shared by Farhan Akhtar.(Courtesy: faroutakhtar )

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar is beaming with pride as his older daughter Shakya Akhtar is now a graduate from UK's Lancaster University. On Tuesday, proud dad Farhan Akhtar treated his social media family to some pictures and videos from his daughter's graduation ceremony and it is truly all heart. Besides Farhan Akhtar, Shakya's entire family including her mother Adhuna Akhtar, grandparents Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shabani Azmi and Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar were present at the venue to celebrate her feat. Sharing pictures of Shakya posing with her parents and grandparents, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours."

Farhan Akhtar ended his caption with a special mention of his sister Zoya Akhtar and younger daughter Akira Akhtar, who could not be present for the event. He wrote, "Missed you Akira Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar."

Though not present in person but Shakya's aunt Zoya Akhtar was present in spirit as she commented below the post, "FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby!!! You are the smartest in the clan."

Farhan Akhtar's Rock On! co-star Arjun Rampal also left a comment below the post congratulating Shakya. He wrote, "Many many congratulations to Dear Shakya. All the luck and love for your beautiful future."

Take a look at the wholesome post here:

Last month, Farhan Akhtar dropped two adorable images from his London diary. He was accompanied by his wife Shibani Dandekar and elder daughter Shakya Akhtar on the trip. In the first frame, Farhan and Shakya were seen sporting their best smile for the camera. In the second frame, Shibani joined the duo along with Stanley Whitehouse.

Farhan kept his caption short and sweet. He wrote, "Lazy luncheon in sunny London." Fans loved the post of Farhan and showered love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Awesome", while another one wrote, "Nice Click." A fan even asked in which part of London Farhan was vacationing.

Take a look at his post here:

On the work front, Farhan will next be directing Jee Le Zaara. Farhan announced the project on the occasion of his first directorial Dil Chahta Hai completed two decades.