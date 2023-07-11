Looks Like Farhan Akhtar Was The Only 'Bwoy' At This Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Reunion. See LOL Post

Image Instagrammed by Farhan Akhtar. (Courtesy: faroutakhtar )

Remember the iconic skydiving scene from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? Years later, director-actor Farhan Akhtar recreated the moment but this time without his "bwoys" Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar shared a video of himself prepping for a skydiving stint with Barbara Holzer-Rappoldt. Missing from the frame were obviously, Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-stars Hrithik and Abhay. The Don director was however not at all subtle at hiding his disappointment as he shared the post with a hilarious caption. It read, "Where are my bwoys??? Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. And look who was the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion. Barbara Holzer-Rappoldt same pigtails and all."

For the unversed, Barbara Holzer-Rappoldt featured in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in a small role. She was part of the gang including Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan, who undertake skydiving in the film.

While we await a response from the "bwoys" Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, here's how the Internet reacted to Farhan's hilarious video. One fan reshared a dialogue of the film and wrote, "Arjun aur kabir ke saath Skydiving pe na jaana is not funny! (Not going skydiving with Arjun and Kabir is Not funny)." Another user wrote, "Bagwati should be there."

The comment section was also flooded with fans demanding a sequel of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. One wrote, "Where are Kabira and Arjun!! We need ZNMD Part 2 at any cost! My most fav movie!"

Take a look at the post here:

Last month, Farhan Akhtar dropped two adorable images from his London diary. He was accompanied by his wife Shibani Dandekar and elder daughter Shakya Akhtar on the trip. In the first frame, Farhan and Shakya were seen sporting their best smile for the camera. In the second frame, Shibani joined the duo along with Stanley Whitehouse.

Farhan kept his caption short and sweet. He wrote, "Lazy luncheon in sunny London." Fans loved the post of Farhan and showered love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Awesome", while another one wrote, "Nice Click." A fan even asked in which part of London Farhan was vacationing.

Take a look at his post here:

On the work front, Farhan will next be directing Jee Le Zaara, headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Farhan announced the project on the occasion of his first directorial Dil Chahta Hai completed two decades.