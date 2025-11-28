Farhan Akhtar's <i>120 Bahadur</i> Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

The war movie 120 Bahadur, based on legendary bravery of Charlie Company of Kumaon Regiment, has been declared tax free in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Gupta in a post on X said that 120 Bahadur pays tribute to the "extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice" of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

"As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov," the Delhi CM said in her post.





The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India's military history, she said.

