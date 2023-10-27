Javed Akhtar Reveals Farhan Akhtar Wrote 'Not Applicable' In Religious Section Of His Daughters' Birth Certificates

Farhan Akhtar shared this image. (Courtesy: FarhanAkhtar)

Javed Akhtar, the veteran lyricist and poet, always loves to speak his mind out. In a recent interview with Cyrus Says, he was asked to share the key lessons he has imparted to his children. Javed Akhtar said that kids always learn by examples, by seeing their elders. He said during the interview, "I don't think you can give wisdom in a crash course. That's not possible. Children don't do what you tell them to do, they do what you do. They see what are your moral values, what are your ideas, what do you appreciate in life. What is important to you? That somehow, through some process of osmosis goes into them." He added, "Both my children are religious atheist people. In fact Farhan, jo uski betiyaan hai unke birth certificate pe religion ke aage likha hai "not applicable" (Farhan's daughters' birth certificate has "not applicable" written in the place of religion.)."

A couple of months back, Javed Akhtar received an honorary doctorate of literature from a London university. Sharing the news with his Instafam, Farhan Akhtar wrote in the caption, "Proud to have been present when dad received an honorary doctorate of literature at @soasuni London.Congratulations for this well deserved, hard earned recognition of your contribution to the world of writing." Farhan shared an image in which Javed Akhtar could be seen in a robe. He was accompanied by wife Shabana Azmi as well. Take a look at the post here:

As Farhan's elder daughter Shakya completed her graduation degree from Lancaster university, fans were treated to a wholesome picture featuring Javed Akhtar, his first wife Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi, Farhan's first wife Adhuna Bhabnani, Shibani Dandekar, Shakya. Farhan wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement.Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours. Missed you @akiraakhtar @zoieakhtar." Take a look:

Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani are parents to Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Javed Akhtar is known for writing scripts for films like Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Don in collaboration with Salim Khan.