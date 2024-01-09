In Famjam Pic From Farhan Akhtar's 50th Birthday, Spot Mom Honey Irani And In-Laws

Shabana Azmi in a famjam pic. (courtesy: azmishabana18)

Actor-director Farhan Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by his family and loved ones. As the Don director turned a year older, veteran actress Shabana Azmi put up a special birthday post on Instagram for her "betu (son)." On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar's sister Zoya, parents Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi and his wife Shibani Dandekar rang in his birthday with a midnight cake cutting session. Shibani Dandekar's sisters Anusha, Apeksha, parents Sulabha, Shashidhar, Apeksha's husband Abhishek Sharma and Shabana Azmi's brother and sister-in-law Baba Azmi and Tanvi Azmi were also part of the celebration. An inside picture from the merry-making was shared by Shabana Azmi on her Instagram feed in the early hours of Tuesday morning alongside a sweet message. She wrote, "Salgirah mubarak betu #FarhanAkhtar. Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar (Happy birthday betu #FarhanAkhtar. Stay well, stay happy and lots of love)."

Take a look at Shabana Azmi's post below:

Farhan Akhtar is a regular fixture on Shabana Azmi's Instagram feed. Last year, Shabana Azmi flew out to the UK to attend Farhan Akhtar's daughter Shakya Akhtar's graduation ceremony. The veteran actor also treated her Instafam to some pictures from their travel diaries. The actress shared two consecutive posts on her social media. In the first image, we can see her enjoying sumptuous Lebanese cuisine in London in the company of her husband Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. They are also joined by Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani.

Shabana Azmi captioned the first post as, "Lebanese food in London." Take a look:

The second image shared has Shabana Azmi and her family posing for a picture in Lancaster station. For the caption, the Neerja actor wrote, "Quaint little Lancaster station after Shakyas graduation." Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, birthday boy Farhan Akhtar visited the iconic Chapora Fort in Goa after 23 years last month. He shared a picture from the iconic spot where he shot the memorable scene from his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. In the picture shared by Farhan, the actor-director can be seen sitting on the wall of the fort with a friend. He wrote in the caption, "First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment made headlines with their Don 3 announcement post. The makers also made it official that Ranveer Singh will play the titular role in the film, which will hit the theatres in 2025.